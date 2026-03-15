Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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15.03.2026 18:19:00
Oracle Has Fallen 18% in 2026. Wall Street's Top Pick Just Set a $210 Price Target.
What's going on with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) this year? The stock has struggled through the first few months of 2026 and is down more than 18% after skyrocketing in the third quarter of 2025. The worst may be over now, according to JPMorgan's latest analysis. Oracle just delivered a record quarter, with earnings per share and total revenue both up by more than 20% year over year. Management said this was the first time in over 15 years that Oracle experienced 20% growth in both metrics in the same period. JPMorgan quickly upgraded Oracle to Overweight from Neutral following the earnings report. The recent sell-off improved the company's risk-reward profile, according to JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy. The bank set a $210 price target for Oracle. Barclays also increased its price target for Oracle to $240 following the earnings release. The stock closed still well below targets at $159 on March 12. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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