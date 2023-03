Oracle Helidon taps virtual threads for ‘pure performance’

Oracle’s Helidon, a set of Java libraries for developing cloud-native microservices, is set to improve performance via virtual threads with the planned 4.00 version.Currently in an alpha state of development, Helidon 4.0.0 introduces Nima, a web server based on virtual threads, which are JVM-managed lightweight threads that can improve scalability. Virtual threads, previewed in both this week’s Java Development Kit (JDK) 20 and last September’s JDK 19, also are intended to significantly reduce the effort needed to write and maintain high-throughput concurrent applications.To read this article in full, please click here