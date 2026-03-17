Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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17.03.2026 17:49:00
Oracle Is Burning Cash in the Pursuit of "Hypergrowth." Is the AI Growth Stock a Buy Anyway?
There was a lot to like from Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) latest quarterly results and guidance for the upcoming fiscal year.Oracle stock jumped in response to the earnings release but remains down 20% year to date at the time of this writing, badly underperforming the tech sector's 3.3% decline and the S&P 500's 2% drop.Here's why Oracle remains in "prove it" mode for investors as it burns cash at a breakneck pace, and some insight into whether the growth stock is worth buying despite its glaring risks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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