Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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18.03.2026 11:08:00
Oracle Isn't Done Spending Big on AI. Here's Why It Said Investors Shouldn't Worry.
Few companies are capturing the high-octane growth potential of artificial intelligence (AI) more than Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) at the moment. Oracle has taken a cash-fueled battering ram and slammed it into Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's seemingly impenetrable cloud infrastructure fortress. The strategy is working, as Oracle is rapidly growing its AI revenue.But it comes at a steep cost, as Oracle's cash burn has evolved from a harmless scented candle to a full-blown bonfire.Here's why Oracle is confident that its costs are manageable, and whether the growth stock is a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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