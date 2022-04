Oracle Java popularity sliding, New Relic reports

While still the industry’s leading Java distribution, Oracle Java’s popularity is half what it was just two years ago, according to a report from application monitoring company New Relic .The finding was included the company’s 2022 State of the Java Ecosystem report, released April 26, which is based on data culled from millions of applications providing performance data to New Relic. Among Java Development Kit (JDK) distributions, Oracle had roughly 75% of the market in 2020, but just 34.48% in 2022, New Relic reported. Not far behind was Amazon, at 22.04%, up from 2.18% in 2020.To read this article in full, please click here