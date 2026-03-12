Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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12.03.2026 19:09:01
Oracle Just Delivered Incredible News for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors
The past few months have been tough for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. This is evident from the 4% decline in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the past three months.Big AI names such as Nvidia, Palantir, and Broadcom have been under pressure over the past three months, with a couple of them seeing a sharp pullback in their stock prices. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has been in the same boat, with the stock shedding 51% of its value since reaching a 52-week high in September 2025.There are several factors that have weighed on these key AI players in recent months. From concerns about debt-fueled funding to circular financing deals and expensive valuations, investors have found reasons to be wary about investing in AI stocks. Oracle's latest results, however, can lift the mood in the AI sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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