Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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19.07.2026 18:47:00
Oracle Just Hit a Fresh 52-Week Low and Had Its Credit Cut Toward Junk. Has the AI-Capex Panic Overshot?
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) touched a fresh 52-week low of $121.50 on Friday. The database and cloud infrastructure company now trades about 63% below its high of $345.72, and its market capitalization has shrunk to about $365 billion.The new low wasn't even the month's worst news.On July 9, S&P Global Ratings cut Oracle's credit rating from BBB to BBB-, leaving the company one notch above junk status. The driver was the enormous cost of the AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure build-out Oracle has signed up for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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