|
23.05.2024 16:44:00
Oracle Making AI Cloud Strides
Like other tech companies, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has its eye on the artificial intelligence (AI) brass ring. But how can a company with a mere 2% share of the cloud services market hope to compete against giants like Amazon and Microsoft?The answer can be found in the timing of Oracle's entry into the market and its strategy for providing unique AI cloud solutions.Oracle's cloud computing growth aspirations coincide with the onset of a radical, transformative technology that will upend the traditional cloud services market. Because of the tremendous resources AI requires and the unprecedented demand it will generate from businesses of all sizes, the advent of AI has dramatically accelerated growth opportunities for all cloud providers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
