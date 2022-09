Oracle MySQL HeatWave comes to AWS

Oracle’s MySQL HeatWave, a MySQL cloud service for analytics and mixed workloads, is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.MySQL HeatWave combines OLAP (online analytical processing), OLTP (online transaction processing), machine learning, and AI-driven automation in a single MySQL database. MySQL HeatWave users can run transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads in one service on AWS without needing ETL (extract, transform, load) duplication between separate OLTP and OLAP databases.To read this article in full, please click here