04.05.2022 17:00:00
Oracle Named a Leader in Analyst Report for B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022
Independent Research Firm recognizes Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience for its "strength in product vision and execution roadmap" in Commerce
AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022. This report evaluated the 10 most significant B2B commerce solutions providers based on 27 criteria. Oracle Commerce was one of only three Leaders and received the highest score in the current offering category and the highest possible score in the product vision, execution roadmap, and supporting product and services criteria.
According to the report, Oracle is "now firing on all cylinders, as all CX apps were rewritten on the quickly evolving Oracle Cloud. The company has strength in its product vision and execution roadmap; Oracle Commerce (cloud) is an integral (and admirably loosely coupled) part of its larger advertising and CX portfolio." The report also notes, "Oracle handles the most complex business models" and "its roadmap features a next-generation product catalog and product discovery capability, as well as a B2B "campaign-to-conversion" initiative to harmonize its advertising technology, marketing technology, and commerce offerings."
"We spent years rewriting our CX applications for the cloud so customers can better adapt to how we research, shop, and purchase in both B2B and B2C scenarios today and in the future," said Ken Volpe, senior vice president, Oracle Advertising and CX. "In addition to being built on a modern cloud architecture, Oracle Commerce is best of both worlds with a feature-rich offering able to handle the most complex business models."
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Advertising and CX connects data across advertising, marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. Going beyond traditional CRM, Oracle Advertising and CX helps business leaders create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships.
Download The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 here and see how brands have been able to build brand loyalty here.
About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-analyst-report-for-b2b-commerce-solutions-q2-2022-301539539.html
SOURCE Oracle
