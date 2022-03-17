|
17.03.2022 23:40:00
Oracle OCI compute, storage, networking tools aim to cut cloud complexity
In a step toward creating more flexible, cost-efficient infrastructure for enterprises, Oracle has updated its IaaS offering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), with 11 new tools across its compute, storage and networking services.Most of the enhancements are designed to optimize costs and remove complexity from managing modern computing environments in a bid to keep current on-premises users with Oracle when they move to the cloud, and lure new users away from cloud market leaders Microsoft, AWS and Google.Excluding legacy hosting services, Oracle infrastructure cloud service revenue grew more than 60% last quarter, and the company wants to keep that pace up.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!