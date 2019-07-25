Oracle OpenWorld 2019 Unveils World-Class Entertainment

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oracle announced an exciting selection of experiences slated for Oracle OpenWorld 2019, highlighted by eight-time Grammy Award winner John Mayer. Attendees and online visitors from 175 countries are expected to register for the annual event which takes place in San Francisco on September 16-19 at The Moscone Center and throughout the South of Market district. Register now for pre-event pricing and be part of the world's most innovative technology conference.

Oracle's unique partnerships with the City of San Francisco, the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors offer this year's Oracle OpenWorld attendees exclusive access to Oracle Park and the brand-new Chase Center as well as inspiring business leaders and celebrities. OpenWorld 2019 participants will be among the first to experience Chase Center, the Warriors new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. CloudFest.19, Oracle's customer appreciation concert featuring John Mayer and other performers yet to be announced, will be hosted at the Warriors new facility shortly after it opens in September.

"As one of the Founding Partners of Chase Center, Oracle continues our legacy with the Golden State Warriors launching The Oracle Suite Level at the new arena," said Tania Weidick, Oracle's Vice President of Event Marketing. "We are thrilled to celebrate our customers and partners with John Mayer at the first Oracle OpenWorld concert at Chase Center."

Oracle expanded its successful 15-year partnership with the three-time World Series Champion San Francisco Giants this year by securing naming rights to the team's ballpark for the next two decades. Oracle and the Giants will host a series of special events at picturesque Oracle Park designed to connect attendees and enhance their OpenWorld experience.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Sunday, September 15 at 1:05 p.m.

Take in a game between these National League rivals while enjoying waterfront views of the San Francisco Bay and the best ballpark cuisine in the country. The first 200 full-conference registrants to check in and collect their Oracle OpenWorld 2019 badge on Sunday, September 15 between 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. receive two free Club Level tickets and credit to use toward food and beverage.

FitFest.19

Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18 at 6:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body or get your heart pumping. Your morning wellness starts here. Local instructors will guide attendees through a yoga session and a stair-climbing circuit. Choose the hour-long routine that suits you best. Open to full-conference registrants.

Movie Night – Viewers' Choice

Monday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch a movie under the stars in 4K resolution on one of the largest video boards in the Major Leagues. All OpenWorld attendees are welcome to sit on the field and enjoy ballpark-style movie snacks and beverages. Once registered, attendees are invited to vote for which movie they wish to watch.

Ballpark Tours

Monday, September 16 – Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. , 12:30 p.m. , 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All OpenWorld attendees are invited to join the Giants daily tours for a complimentary, behind-the-scenes look at one of the premier ballparks in Major League baseball. Sit in the Giants' dugout, step on the field, peek inside the clubhouse, snap a selfie with the World Series trophies and stroll through team history in the Giants new museum.

Tuesday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Full-conference registrants who check in and pick up their Oracle OpenWorld 2019 badge on Sunday, September 15 between 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. can sign up to enjoy exclusive access to additional features of Oracle Park while on the tour. Swing through the Giants' Batting Tunnel and other private areas not usually accessible to the public.

For more than 20 years, Oracle OpenWorld has welcomed customers and partners from around the globe to the ultimate technology and innovation experience. The four-day event brings more than $200 million to the City of San Francisco each year. Oracle's long-standing relationships with the City of San Francisco, San Francisco Travel, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and the hotel community have made this possible.

Additional Resources

Register for Oracle OpenWorld

Follow Oracle on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Follow @Oracle on Twitter for the latest #OOW19

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld offers more than 2,200 educational sessions led by more than 2,000 customers and partners sharing their experiences, first hand. With hundreds of demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 400 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Cloud Platform and Infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on Oracle's current expectations and assumptions, some of which are beyond Oracle's control. All information in this article is current as of July 25, 2019 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-openworld-2019-unveils-world-class-entertainment-300891402.html

SOURCE Oracle