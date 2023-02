Oracle per-employee Java licensing could benefit rivals

Oracle’s controversial new Java pricing plan, based on the customer’s total number of employees, rather than the number of employees using the software, presents opportunities for Java rivals Eclipse Foundation and Azul, the companies said.Eclipse immediately seized on the opportunity to pitch its alternative. “Stumbled across Oracle's latest Java price list,” tweeted Eclipse Executive Director Mike Milinkovich on January 27. “Wow, I had no idea that Java was so expensive! Fortunately, you can download the fully compatible, community supported, quality-certified, Temurin OpenJDK distribution for free!” To read this article in full, please click here