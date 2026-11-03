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03.11.2026 06:30:45

Oracle Prices $20 Bln Stock And Notes Offering At $116/Shr

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL), a cloud computing and enterprise software company, on Monday announced the pricing of concurrent public offerings of stock and senior notes totaling $20 billion.

The stock offering comprises 86.2 million shares priced at $116 per share, generating net proceeds of approximately $9.9 billion.

The notes offering comprises $10 billion of senior notes, including $2 billion of 7.000% notes due 2029, $1.75 billion of 7.450% notes due 2031, $2.25 billion of 7.850% notes due 2033, $2.5 billion of 8.000% notes due 2037 and $1.5 billion of 8.650% notes due 2046.

The notes offering is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $10 billion.

The company said that the both offerings are expected to close on November 4.

The company said the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, repayment of debt, future investments or acquisitions, and payment of cash dividends or repurchases of common stock.

Oracle Corp. closed trading 8.76% lesser at $119.22 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading 0.23% higher at $119.51.

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