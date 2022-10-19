Oracle Recruiting Booster Helps Organizations Find Top Talent and Fast-Track Hiring

New Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM solution helps HR teams build stronger candidate relationships and accelerate the hiring process

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help organizations build better relationships with candidates and more efficiently hire top talent, Oracle is introducing its new talent acquisition solution, Oracle Recruiting Booster. Extending the capabilities of Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , Oracle Recruiting Booster can help HR and talent acquisition teams improve engagement with candidates, build communities of top talent, accelerate the hiring process, and personalize the recruiting experience for every candidate.

The past few years have changed the job market drastically. From the pandemic shaking up the workforce to the Great Resignation and widespread talent shortages, finding top talent is an ever-increasing challenge. For organizations, this means not only looking for qualified candidates in new places but also adapting the hiring experience to meet new candidate expectations for what, how, and when they want to be engaged. For example, candidates want to be met proactively, they want engaging communication, and they don't want to jump through hoops for months on end before receiving a final decision. To meet these new expectations, organizations need to prioritize a more personalized approach to recruiting.

"We're all accustomed to personalized experiences from technology in our personal lives, and we expect the same thing when it comes to our professional lives," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president of product development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "Candidates seeking new opportunities want a simple, easy-to-use, and engaging recruiting process that meets them where they are and doesn't drag out. Oracle Recruiting Booster will help our customers successfully hire talent quickly and efficiently with an optimized candidate experience."

Oracle Recruiting Booster expands the capabilities of Oracle Recruiting to help give recruiters more ways to engage with job seekers and enhance the interview process. Oracle Recruiting Booster includes:

Hiring event promotion and support: Helps recruiters create and promote open roles and recruiting events. This feature is built into the Oracle Recruiting job portal to make it easy for recruiters to create event listings, registration pages, and prescreening questionnaires for specific job requisitions. Recruiters can also track registration and attendance and use Oracle Recruiting's built-in candidate relationship management tools to market events to specific candidate groups.

Helps recruiters create and promote open roles and recruiting events. This feature is built into the Oracle Recruiting job portal to make it easy for recruiters to create event listings, registration pages, and prescreening questionnaires for specific job requisitions. Recruiters can also track registration and attendance and use Oracle Recruiting's built-in candidate relationship management tools to market events to specific candidate groups. Two-way messaging: Enables recruiters to send and receive SMS and email-based communications with candidates directly through Oracle Recruiting. This helps hiring teams quickly reach candidates through their preferred channels while making interactions between recruiters and talent faster and more personal. Communications are automatically tracked, giving recruiting teams full visibility into the engagement history with each candidate.

Enables recruiters to send and receive SMS and email-based communications with candidates directly through Oracle Recruiting. This helps hiring teams quickly reach candidates through their preferred channels while making interactions between recruiters and talent faster and more personal. Communications are automatically tracked, giving recruiting teams full visibility into the engagement history with each candidate. Expanded Oracle Digital Assistant capabilities: Empowers recruiters to communicate with candidates in a conversational manner and from any device. New capabilities in Oracle Digital Assistant enable candidates to sign up for and check into recruiting events, receive job recommendations based on preferences and qualifications, complete job applications, answer prescreening questions, and schedule interviews. It can now also conduct candidate surveys to help recruiters better understand overall sentiment. With artificial intelligence automating key steps of the hiring process, recruiters and candidates can save time and effort on administrative tasks and communicate more efficiently.

Empowers recruiters to communicate with candidates in a conversational manner and from any device. New capabilities in Oracle Digital Assistant enable candidates to sign up for and check into recruiting events, receive job recommendations based on preferences and qualifications, complete job applications, answer prescreening questions, and schedule interviews. It can now also conduct candidate surveys to help recruiters better understand overall sentiment. With artificial intelligence automating key steps of the hiring process, recruiters and candidates can save time and effort on administrative tasks and communicate more efficiently. Interview management: Streamlines the interview scheduling process and gives recruiters deep visibility into which interviews are taking place for specific candidate groups, requisitions, or events. With this new feature, recruiting teams can view all candidate and interview information in one centralized location, including interview schedules, feedback, and availability preferences. Additionally, Oracle Recruiting Booster automatically identifies ideal times for interviews that align with the hiring team's availability.

"Candidates are more than a list of skills and job experiences and fostering authentic connections between candidates and organizations is a key step in the talent acquisition process," said Rebecca Wettemann, tech industry analyst and principal at Valoir. "Oracle recognizes that improving the employee experience is not just about driving greater efficiency with advanced technology, but streamlining tasks better managed by technology so humans can focus on opportunities for authentic interactions in the hiring process."

Oracle Recruiting is built to deliver better candidate experiences, drive internal mobility, improve recruiter efficiency, and unify recruiting across the enterprise. Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire. By connecting all employee data on one platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. To help HR teams further improve business operations, built-in AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data and surface recommendations.

To learn more about how Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster help organizations attract and hire the right talent, please visit oracle.com/recruiting.

