|
03.06.2022 14:00:00
Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Announcement
Earnings Results to be released on June 13, 2022, After the Close of the Market
AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Monday, June 13th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-announcement-301560411.html
SOURCE Oracle
