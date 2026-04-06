Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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06.04.2026 14:30:00
Oracle Shares Are Down 24% So Far in 2026 Amid AI Bubble Fears. Can It Still Come Out on Top?
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have fallen over 24% so far in 2026, as investors grow increasingly concerned about the company's aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) investments.Oracle's AI infrastructure build-out is backed by plans to raise up to $50 billion in debt and equity. That has sparked fears about a dramatic increase in the company's debt and the possibility of negative free cash flow over the next few years. Investors are also concerned about whether the company can execute at scale and convert these investments into durable, high-return cash flows.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
Analysen zu Oracle Corp.
|01.04.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Oracle Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.25
|Oracle Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.25
|Oracle Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.25
|Oracle Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|72 150,00
|-0,07%
|Oracle Corp.
|124,38
|-1,78%