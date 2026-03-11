Oracle Shares Jump 11% On Strong Q3 Earnings, Raised Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares surged 11.37 percent to $166.38, gaining $16.98 on Wednesday, after the company reported strong third quarter, being the first quarter in over 15 years where organic total revenue and adjusted earnings per share both grew at 20 percent or more.

The stock is currently trading at $166.38 compared with its previous close of $149.40. Shares opened at $166.38 and traded between $165.60 and $171.76 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 31.90 million shares, above the average volume of about 28.01 million shares.

Oracle reported third-quarter net income of $3.70 billion, or $1.27 per share, up from $2.94 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.7 percent to $17.19 billion. The company said cloud revenue jumped 44 percent to $8.91 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue surged 84 percent. Oracle also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $90 billion and expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS between $1.96 and $2.00. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72.