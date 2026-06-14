Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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14.06.2026 22:00:00
Oracle Stock Dips Despite Continued Strong Backlog Growth. Should Investors Buy the Stock on the Dip?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has become one of the biggest battleground stocks when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), and investors were in a selling mood after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computer provider reported its Q4 fiscal year 2026 results. While the stock has been volatile, it's down only about 5% on the year and up 5% over the past year.Let's take a closer look at Oracle's results and prospects to see if the recent sell-off is a buying opportunity.While Oracle bulls get excited by the company's enormous cloud computing backlog, bears worry about the spending needed to build out capacity and the return it will get on these infrastructure investments. The buildout will also negatively impact gross margins initially, as there is a lag from its enormous spending (even though it is depreciated) and the revenue it generates. However, this is normal and not surprising or worrying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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