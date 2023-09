Oracle Stock Fails to Get a Boost From Nvidia -- Time to Buy the Dip?

After its last earnings report and subsequent jump in share price just a few months ago, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison surpassed Bill Gates on the list of the world's richest people. But Oracle 's latest earnings report came up shy of many investors' expectations, and the premium-valuation reward doled out in June is now being reversed a bit in September.This is all quite silly, though, because Oracle 's cloud segment is still sizzling and lifting the old software giant higher overall. Adding Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest and greatest AI tech before its largest peers was the secret. Is it time to buy the dip in the stock?For much of the 2010s, Oracle Cloud didn't even exist. It made its debut in 2016 with little fanfare, with all the focus on cloud infrastructure pioneer Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, as well as fast-growing Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud taking the other two podium positions. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel