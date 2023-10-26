|
26.10.2023 14:30:00
Oracle Stock Falls After AI Day, but Don't Bite Just Yet
Software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has been an early winner at the dawn of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Before ChatGPT went viral in late 2022, the old software service provider announced a groundbreaking deal to load up its small Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) service with Nvidia GPUs. It then announced it would be the first to host Nvidia's DGX Cloud used to train AI models. But after hitting fresh all-time highs earlier this summer, Oracle stock is falling -- and a recent AI event sent shares falling further still. Don't be quick to buy the dip. Here's why.Oracle and Nvidia announced in mid-October that the DGX Cloud service for training and deploying generative AI is now available. As I've written about before, Nvidia's pioneering AI work has leveled the playing field in cloud infrastructure, and Oracle has been a big beneficiary as it has sought to play catch-up with leaders Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet Google Cloud. OCI is reporting stellar growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.09.23
|Oracle-Aktie sackt letztlich kräftig ab: Langsameres Cloud-Wachstum (dpa-AFX)
|
13.06.23
|Oracle-Aktie nach Umsatz- und Gewinnplus tiefer - SAP-Aktie profitiert (dpa-AFX)
|
10.03.23
|Oracle-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: SAP-Rivale Oracle legt umsatzseitig deutlich zu (dpa-AFX)
|
13.12.22
|Oracle-Aktie zu Handelsende mit Verlusten: SAP-Rivale Oracle profitiert von Cloud-Geschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
13.09.22
|Oracle-Aktie rutscht ab: SAP-Konkurrent Oracle steigert Umsatz kräftig - Gewinn bricht dennoch ein (dpa-AFX)
|
14.06.22
|Oracle-Aktie legt kräftig zu: SAP-Mitbewerber Oracle legt beim Umsatz zu - Cloud-Geschäft als Treiber (dpa-AFX)
|
02.06.22
|Oracle-Aktie im Minus: Oracle übernimmt Cerner endgültig (dpa-AFX)
|
11.03.22
|Oracle-Aktie sinkt: Oracle enttäuscht beim Gewinn (dpa-AFX)