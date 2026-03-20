Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.03.2026 00:11:00
Oracle Stock Has Lost More Than Half Its Value in 6 Months. It May Finally Be Time to Buy.
Shares of software and cloud infrastructure specialist Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have taken a severe beating recently. Over the last six months, the stock has plummeted, falling more than 50% as of this writing.The tech stock's decline comes as investors fret over the company's staggering capital expenditure plans and the debt required to fund its aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-out.But it's not like the underlying business is struggling. In fact, Oracle just reported another quarter of accelerating top-line growth and surging profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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