Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.07.2026 04:03:00
Oracle Stock Is Down 58% From Its Peak -- but Revenue Is Still Growing by Double Digits. Time to Buy?
It is not often that a $400 billion company loses well over half its value while its sales and profits are still climbing. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has managed exactly that. The stock trades around $144, down 58% from the $345.72 record it set last September, yet the business behind it just wrapped up the best year in its history: fiscal 2026 revenue rose 17% to about $67.4 billion, and net income climbed 37% to about $17 billion.So what broke? And with the shares this far off their highs, is the crash a buying opportunity?Nothing in Oracle's latest results looks like a company in trouble. In its fiscal fourth quarter (the period ended May 31, 2026), revenue rose 21% year over year to $19.2 billion. Total cloud revenue grew 47% to $9.9 billion, and the piece investors care about most -- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its rented computing power for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads -- jumped 93% to $5.8 billion. That was an acceleration from the already-rapid growth the cloud business posted earlier in the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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