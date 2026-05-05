Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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05.05.2026 19:11:00
Oracle Stock Is Still Down Year to Date, As Many AI Stocks Soar. Here's What's Going On.
The market's enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) has lifted just about every name with a credible foothold in the build-out. Alphabet and Amazon have hit fresh all-time highs as their cloud divisions accelerate. AI chipmaker Nvidia is close to a $5 trillion market capitalization, and Broadcom and Intel have joined the rally; Intel alone climbed 114% in April. And then there is Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Shares have rebounded some in the past week, rising about 10%, but they remain far below their 52-week high of more than $345. And even with the stock's recent rebound, it's down more than 6% year to date as of this writing.That is an unusual look for a company sitting on more contracted future revenue than just about any rival.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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