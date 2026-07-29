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29.07.2026 15:45:00

Oracle Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low: 20 Billion Reasons NOT to Buy the Dip

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock has navigated a volatile path throughout 2026. Shares began the year around $196, eventually climbing to a high of $248 amid optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) cloud contracts.However, over the last couple of months, Oracle stock has cratered -- plummeting more than 50% and collapsing to a 52-week low. This recent trough may invite speculation that the dip is buyable, but the combination of extraordinary spending needs and uncertainties around external financing environments suggests otherwise.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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