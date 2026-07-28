Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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28.07.2026 15:45:00
Oracle Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It Time to Give Up, or a Long-Term Buying Opportunity?
It's been a tough past few months for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shareholders. Very tough. This tech stock is now down 63% from September's peak and deep into new 52-week low territory.There's no uncertainty as to why, either. Oracle is spending a fortune on artificial intelligence infrastructure, with no guarantee that those investments will pay off in the near or distant future. The company has also laid off roughly 21,000 workers -- about 13% of its workforce -- over the course of the past year. It's not exactly a sign of confidence in its future.The sellers, however, have arguably overshot their target.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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