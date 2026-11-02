Oracle Stock Plunge Tops $60 Billion Amid $20 Billion Stock and Bond Sale. Why the Sell-Off Could Be an Opportunity

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares have plunged about 15% since Wednesday's close, when the tech giant held its investor day and was worth about $437 billion. It's now worth about $372 billion, marking a steep loss of over $60 billion in less than a week. The latest leg down came on Monday, as shares fell another 6% after Oracle launched a $10 billion stock offering and a separate $10 billion bond sale at the same time.

The timing is what stung. At its investor day, Oracle said it was "committed to limiting additional capital raises through FY30 to $20 billion, excluding refinancing of existing debt." Five days later, the firm has gone to market for all of it at once, all while the sentiment around AI spending remains precarious.

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