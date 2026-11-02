Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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02.11.2026 17:39:46
Oracle Stock Plunge Tops $60 Billion Amid $20 Billion Stock and Bond Sale. Why the Sell-Off Could Be an Opportunity
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares have plunged about 15% since Wednesday's close, when the tech giant held its investor day and was worth about $437 billion. It's now worth about $372 billion, marking a steep loss of over $60 billion in less than a week. The latest leg down came on Monday, as shares fell another 6% after Oracle launched a $10 billion stock offering and a separate $10 billion bond sale at the same time.
The timing is what stung. At its investor day, Oracle said it was "committed to limiting additional capital raises through FY30 to $20 billion, excluding refinancing of existing debt." Five days later, the firm has gone to market for all of it at once, all while the sentiment around AI spending remains precarious.
Image source: Getty Images.
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|Oracle Corp.
|108,24
|-7,49%
|Top's Inc. Registered Shs
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|0,00%
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