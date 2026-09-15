Oracle Stock Sank After Earnings -- Is It a Buy?

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock reported its latest quarterly report after the market closed on Sept. 10, and wound up falling 1.7% in the next day of trading. While the stock had been up as much as 8.5% in the daily session following the earnings report, it couldn't hold on to its gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each closed out the day up 0.9%.

After a run of sell-offs in the week, investors responded positively to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and bought back into stocks even amid higher expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its next meeting. The market also initially had a positive reaction to Oracle's report for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, but initial positive momentum didn't hold.

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