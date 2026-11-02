Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
02.11.2026 22:51:00
Oracle To Raise $20 Bln Through Stock And Bond Offerings To Fund AI Expansion
(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) plans to raise $20 billion through a combination of stock and debt offerings to finance its artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion.
The company filed plans to sell $10 billion in common stock and issue another $10 billion in senior notes, according to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The fundraising follows Oracle's investor day announcement last week that it would limit additional capital-market funding to $20 billion for its fiscal 2027-2030 investment cycle. The company said proceeds could support capital expenditures, debt repayments and future investments.
Despite the previously announced plan, Oracle shares fell more than 6 percent on Monday. The stock has declined 33 percent in 2026 amid concerns over its growing debt and AI infrastructure spending. Oracle reported $125.34 billion in debt as of August 31 and expects to achieve positive free cash flow in the second half of 2028.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
02.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|UBS belässt Oracle auf ‘Buy’: Aktie gibt dennoch nach (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.26
|Oracle-Aktie: Neues Umsatzziel beflügelt angeschlagenen Kurs (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Oracle peilt dank KI-Boom hohes Wachstum an - Kapitalbedarf soll sinken (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.26
|Oracle rallies after telling investors its AI bet will pay off sooner than expected (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Oracle Corp.
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.10.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp.
|106,24
|-9,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schließt freundlich -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftigere Gewinne verzeichnen konnte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit verschiedenen Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.