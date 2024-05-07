|
07.05.2024 14:00:00
Oracle unveils AI-powered coding assistant
Oracle has announced Oracle Code Assist, an AI-powered coding assistant that will provide developers with context-specific suggestions that can be tailored to an organization’s best practices and codebases.Oracle did not provide an availability date for Oracle Code Assist, but said that developers at Oracle have been using the tool to build Oracle products and services. Oracle Code Assist can be used to write, upgrade, and refactor code written in most modern programming languages, the company said.Powered by large language models (LLMs) running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Code Assist is optimized for Java, SQL, and general application development on OCI. It also supports Ruby and C++ and is being tested for use with Python, the Terraform infrastructure-as-code language, and the Netsuite SuiteScript scripting language.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
