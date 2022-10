Oracle unveils performance pack for Java 8

Looking to offer Java 17-level performance to legacy Java 8 server workloads, Oracle this week unveiled Java SE Subscription Enterprise Performance Pack, bringing modern garbage collection algorithms and other recent benefits to still-popular Java 8.Introduced October 17, Enterprise Performance Pack offers significant memory management and performance boosts and serves as a drop-in replacement for JDK 8. Improvements brought to Java in the seven years between the releases of JDK 8, which arrived in March 2014, and JDK 17, which shipped in September 2021, are offered to JDK 8 users. In addition to garbage collection, improvements featured in Enterprise Performance Pack cover compact strings, enhanced observability, and dozens of other optimizations.To read this article in full, please click here