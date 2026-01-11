Oracle Unveils Retail Supply Chain Collaboration To Strengthen Supplier Partnerships

(RTTNews) - Oracle has unveiled Oracle Retail Supply Chain Collaboration, a new cloud solution designed to help retailers strengthen supplier partnerships and safeguard margins in today's unpredictable market. The platform provides actionable, data-driven insights that improve forecast accuracy and alert retailers to potential disruptions, such as shifts in consumer demand or regulatory changes.

Through integrated notifications, retailers can quickly inform users of changes and signal suppliers to expedite next steps. The solution is fully connected with Oracle Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (MFCS), enabling direct collaboration with suppliers to assess production facilities, review compliance, and streamline merchandising operations via a unified portal.

Key benefits include enhanced data sharing and transparency, improved sustainability and compliance tracking, supplier evaluation and monitoring, and contextual workflows that simplify the creation and approval of merchandising data. Together, these capabilities empower retailers to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and deliver greater customer satisfaction.