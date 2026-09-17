Oracle vs. Broadcom: Which "Picks and Shovels" AI Stock Has the Bigger Growth Runway From Here?

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two critical players in the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem, but both companies have been underperforming on the stock market.

While Broadcom stock has dropped 5% over the past year, shares of Oracle have lost nearly 52% of their value. However, both companies have been growing at a solid pace. That's not surprising, as Broadcom's chips and Oracle's data centers are playing a central role in the proliferation of AI.

We will take a closer look at the prospects of both tech stocks in this article and check which one of them is a better pick-and-shovel play to capitalize on the AI boom right now.

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