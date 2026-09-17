Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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17.09.2026 19:23:00
Oracle vs. Broadcom: Which "Picks and Shovels" AI Stock Has the Bigger Growth Runway From Here?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two critical players in the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem, but both companies have been underperforming on the stock market.
While Broadcom stock has dropped 5% over the past year, shares of Oracle have lost nearly 52% of their value. However, both companies have been growing at a solid pace. That's not surprising, as Broadcom's chips and Oracle's data centers are playing a central role in the proliferation of AI.
We will take a closer look at the prospects of both tech stocks in this article and check which one of them is a better pick-and-shovel play to capitalize on the AI boom right now.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|80 050,00
|4,98%
|Oracle Corp.
|131,52
|0,55%