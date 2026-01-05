Oracle Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT111374
|
05.01.2026 01:40:45
Oracle vs. Palantir: Wall Street Is Neutral on One of These AI Stocks but Expects the Other to Surge
The artificial intelligence (AI) decision-making company Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and the large cloud provider Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have been two of the more closely followed stocks in the artificial intelligence sector, easily the hottest sector of the market in 2025. Both have endured ups and downs as AI surged and then struggled when investors began to question valuations and AI capital expenditure (capex) plans.Both will undoubtedly be watched closely in 2026, as the AI trade continues to unfold. As far as Wall Street analysts stand, the group is neutral on one of these stocks, but thinks the other will surge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.25
|Nach KI-Milliardendeal: Diese ETFs profitieren besonders von der Oracle-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.25
|Oracle-Aktie im Minus: Trump verschiebt Tiktok-Deadline in den USA (dpa-AFX)