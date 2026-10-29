Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

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29.10.2026 02:07:01

Oracle vs. Palo Alto Networks: Which Tech Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between enterprise stalwarts often comes down to weighing stable infrastructure against high-growth security. Investors must decide if Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) or Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) offers the better risk-adjusted profile for 2026.

Oracle specializes in database software and cloud infrastructure, while Palo Alto Networks focuses on securing those digital environments. Both companies benefit from the massive shift toward automated, cloud-based business operations. This comparison explores their financial health, growth trajectories, and current market valuations to determine which stock fits your investment goals.

Oracle has become a pillar of the enterprise software market, competing for dominance among tech stocks that support the modern digital economy. The company provides cloud applications, infrastructure, and database software to a massive global customer base. Its growth strategy revolves around Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which integrates with multicloud services from Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 80 125,00 10,86% Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Oracle Corp. 119,46 -1,58% Oracle Corp.
Palo Alto Networks Inc 341,05 1,64% Palo Alto Networks Inc

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