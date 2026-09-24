Oracle Wants Protection If Its AI Data Center Is Delayed. Here's What That Changes for Investors.

Bloomberg reported that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has sent a legal notice to the developer of its $X billion "Project Jupiter" AI data center campus scheduled to come online in 2028. It cites "force majeure," a contract provision that offers protection if events outside of a company's control disrupt a deal -- in this case, the delay of a critical natural gas pipeline.

Oracle is hoping to delay rent payments if the data center is not delivered by the deadline. The developer, a subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital, must first agree that a qualifying event occurred, and Oracle would still be on the hook for certain fees and other payments.

Despite the letter, Oracle was adamant that the project is not delayed, telling CNBC that "Project Jupiter remains on our planned schedule," and that "we are fully committed to New Mexico and confident in our path forward."

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