|
26.07.2023 01:41:00
Oracle Wins Copyright Case Against Repeat Violator Rimini Street
Court enters permanent injunction further limiting Rimini's support practices and requiring Rimini to permanently discontinue use of various support practices
Holds CEO personally liable for Rimini's misconduct
AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the United States District Court for the District of Nevada ruled that Rimini Street repeatedly and illegally infringed Oracle's copyrights, impermissibly removed Oracle's copyright notices from Oracle software, and made at least 15 types of false statements regarding its support practices. As a result, the Court entered another permanent injunction requiring Rimini to immediately and permanently discontinue use of various support programs while further limiting others.
The Court also found Rimini's founder and CEO, Seth Ravin, personally liable for Rimini's copyright infringement, copyright notice removal, and false advertising, ruling that Mr. Ravin "knowingly participated in the creation and propagation of Rimini's false advertising."
As part of its injunction, the Court is requiring Rimini to issue a corrective press release to make its customers and prospective customers aware of the "false and misleading statements that Rimini Street has made in its advertisements and marketing campaigns." The contents of the press release Rimini is required to issue without modification can be found here.
Among its many findings, the Court ruled that, despite the multiple prior copyright infringement rulings, an existing permanent injunction, and a contempt of court ruling, Rimini continued its illegal practices. The Court specifically found that Rimini infringed Oracle's PeopleSoft copyrights tens of thousands of times using multiple infringing support processes. Rimini further violated the law by removing Oracle's copyright information from files, which "concealed the nature of these files and misled its customers into believing that Rimini's updates did not infringe Oracle's copyrights."
Stuart Levey, Oracle's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, stated: "We are pleased that Oracle's intellectual property rights have been vindicated yet again and that the Court has taken additional steps to prevent further infringement and false statements to our customers by Rimini."
About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-wins-copyright-case-against-repeat-violator-rimini-street-301885752.html
SOURCE Oracle
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oracle Corp.mehr Analysen
|13.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.23
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.23
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.23
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.06.23
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.03.23
|Oracle Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.03.23
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|Oracle Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Oracle Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.06.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.03.23
|Oracle Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.12.22
|Oracle Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp.
|106,76
|0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid naht: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX schließt auf grünem Terrain -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der Wiener Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am zweiten Handelstag der Woche kaum bewegt. An den US-Börsen waren am Dienstag Gewinne auszumachen. In Asien ging es am Dienstag überwiegen nach oben.