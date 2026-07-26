Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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26.07.2026 02:52:00

Oracle Won a $7 Billion Pentagon Contract on Thursday. Yet Shares Have Been Slammed.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense awarded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) a consolidated software agreement covering the entire U.S. military, the Coast Guard, and the intelligence community. The initial award is worth $3.31 billion over five years, and a second five-year option, if exercised, would carry the total to $6.99 billion.On Friday, the stock fell 4.2%. Shares closed at $114.99 -- 24 cents above the 52-week low of $114.75 they had touched earlier in the same session.A contract that size usually buys a company at least a good day. This one didn't buy an hour.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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