03.08.2023 19:00:09
Oracle's AI-generating AI chatbot
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As long as you bring the data, Oracle wants to make machine learning development as easy as typing in a chatbot.The company seeks to patent a system that uses an intelligent assistant to "enable a user to generate a machine learning system." Oracle's system allows a user to automatically create an AI-based system using a chatbot that translates natural language commands into a "structural representation of a machine learning solution." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
