ORACLE'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 15, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Central Time. This year's meeting will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023. Stockholders as of the close of business on September 18, 2023, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Guests may also view the Annual Meeting but may not vote or ask questions.
The proxy materials and website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023 include instructions on how to participate in the meeting and how stockholders may vote their shares of Oracle stock. A recording of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023 and on our Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor following the Annual Meeting through November 22, 2023.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracles-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-to-be-held-november-15-2023-301960699.html
SOURCE Oracle
