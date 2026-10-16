Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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16.10.2026 13:15:00
Oracle's Cloud Backlog Just Hit $664 Billion. Here's What a $1,000 Investment Could Be Worth If It Converts to Revenue on Schedule.
A $1,000 investment in Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) could grow to roughly $2,430 by 2029. This assumes that the company converts its cloud backlog on the schedule management has outlined, it meets Wall Street's fiscal 2029 average per-share earnings estimate of $15.80, and the stock continues to trade at a recent 20 price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.
Oracle's remaining performance obligations (RPO) stood at $664 billion as of fiscal first-quarter 2027 ended Aug. 31. That's an increase of $209 billion from a year earlier.
Delays in bringing more cloud capacity online are a risk that could throw off Wall Street's estimates. Still, Oracle's RPO is contracted revenue, providing line of sight into future revenue at a time when demand for AI infrastructure continues to outpace available capacity across the industry.
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