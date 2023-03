Oracle’s Container Engine for Kubernetes to offer managed virtual nodes

Oracle on Monday said it is adding virtual nodes to its managed Kubernetes service called Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) in an effort to let enterprises run their development operations without having to manage any infrastructure.Nodes, which are one of the most fundamental building blocks of Kubernetes, are physical or virtual machines that make up clusters that in turn run Kubernetes and the containers managed by that particular instance of the orchestration system.OKE’s new virtual nodes, which were first announced by the company in October last year, will eliminate the operational overhead of managing, scaling, upgrading, and troubleshooting worker nodes' infrastructure (servers), said Vijay Kumar, vice president, of product marketing, app development services and developer relations at Oracle.To read this article in full, please click here