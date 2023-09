Oracle’s Ellison calls generative AI ‘most important technology ever’

New applications at Oracle will be generated by AI , Oracle Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Larry Ellison said at his company’s technology conference on Tuesday.Speaking at Oracle Cloud World in Las Vegas, Ellison expressed high hopes for generative AI — artificial intelligence capable of creating new content — calling it a revolution and a breakthrough. “Generative AI. Is it the most-important technology ever? Probably,” Ellison told the crowd attending his packed presentation.For developers, generative AI fundamentally changes how apps will be built and run at Oracle. “For example, we’re not going to be writing new applications anymore in Java. Not new ones.” While Java development will continue to be used, it will not be used for building new apps – code generation will do that. “If we’re starting a brand new project, we’re generating that code.”To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel