Oracle's Falling, but You Won't Want to Miss This Soaring Biotech Stock
Investors came into this week looking at the potential impact of inflation on the Federal Reserve's plans for monetary policy in 2024. The latest reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was appropriately benign, with the headline number rising 0.1% even as core CPI climbed a somewhat less cheery 0.3%. Stock index futures initially jumped on the news but settled down to more modest gains later in the premarket session on Tuesday morning.One stock weighing on the market on Tuesday is Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which reported financial results late Monday that didn't meet investors' high expectations. However, a small vaccine stock called Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) found itself in the spotlight, as it got a buyout bid from a major pharmaceutical giant that could bring a big reward to its shareholders. Read on for the details.Shares of Oracle were down 9% early Tuesday morning. Even though the tech giant continued to benefit from high demand related to artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise digital transformation, investors had wanted to see clearer signs of dominance from the software company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
