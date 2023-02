Oracle’s new Java subscription model to cost a lot more: Gartner

Oracle’s new Java subscription licensing model could cost existing and new customers a lot more, according to a research paper from market research firm Gartner .On January 23, Oracle replaced its former Java SE and Java SE Desktop subscription with a new Java SE Universal subscription that changes the licensing model to a per employee metric from licenses that were based on named user plus and processor counts.The software giant defines named user plus as individual authorized by an enterprise to use the programs, which are installed on a single server or multiple servers, regardless of whether the individual is actively using the programs at any given time. A non-human user is also counted as a named user plus.To read this article in full, please click here