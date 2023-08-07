Oragenics, Inc. Announces Private Placement

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) ("Oragenics” or the "Company”), biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with two healthcare-focused investors, in which the Company issued in a private placement (the "Private Placement Offering”), an aggregate of (i) 404,728 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock”), and (ii) 404,728 shares of Series E Mirroring Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock”).

The Company intends to propose an amendment to its Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, in connection with the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, to effect an increase in the shares of Common Stock the Company is authorized to issue from 4,166,666 shares of Common Stock to 350,000,000 shares of Common Stock. The Series E Preferred Stock has super voting rights on the proposed amendment equal to 2,500 votes per share of Series E Preferred Stock.

The closing of the offering occurred on August 4, 2023. The gross proceeds from the offering are approximately $840,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Common Stock and Series E Preferred Stock sold in the Private Placement Offering described above were issued in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Common Stock and Series E Preferred Stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NT-CoV2-1 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) with a focus on reducing viral transmission and offering a more patient-friendly intranasal administration. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against bacteria that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics. For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability increase its authorized shares of Common Stock; the Company’s ability to advance the development of its vaccine candidate and lantibiotics candidate under the timelines and in accord with the milestones it projects; the Company’s ability to obtain funding, non-dilutive or otherwise, for the development of the vaccine and lantibiotic product candidates, whether through its own cash on hand, or another alternative source; the regulatory application process, research and development stages, and future clinical data and analysis relating to vaccines and lantibiotics, including any meetings, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA and investigational review boards, whether favorable or unfavorable; the potential application of our vaccine candidate to variants and other coronaviruses; the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; the nature of competition and development relating to COVID-19 immunization and therapeutic treatments and demand for vaccines and antibiotics; the Company’s expectations as to administration, manufacturing, storage and distribution; other potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as delays in regulatory review, interruptions to manufacturers and supply chains, adverse impacts on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; and general economic and market conditions and risks, as well as other uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

