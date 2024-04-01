Oragenics, Inc. Files 10K and Provides Company Update

Oragenics, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE American: OGEN), a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it has filed its annual report on March 29, 2024. The Company is pleased to report it has executed on its strategy to diversify its product development portfolio and makes progress in transforming the Company to create long term value. Some key items that have helped to improve the Company moving forward are:

The Company acquired a platform technology intended to treat multiple neurological disorders. The first target indication is for concussion and the technology has successfully completed a Phase I trial.

Raised approximately $ 2.1 million in a public offering and $890,000 in a private transaction.

Hired a Chief Medical Officer: Dr James Kelly MD, is a thought leader in brain injury including concussion.

Added two new Board members: John Gandolfo and Bruce Cassidy.

Created a subsidiary in Australia to take advantage of R&D rebates offered by the Australian government.

Contracted with a leading Contract Research Organization to oversee our Phase II clinical trial.

Manufacturing drug in preparation for our Phase II trial.

We are excited about the progress the Company has made in the past several months. We are creating a team with the experience and drive to further our neurological drug candidates through clinical trials during 2024,” commented Michael Redmond, President of Oragenics.

As previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on March 29, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited consolidated financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 of the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

