22.12.2022 14:03:30

Oragenics Announces 'No Toxicity' Signals Of NT-CoV2-1 Intranasal COVID Vaccine Candidate In Rabbits

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) Thursday reported announced favorable 'no toxicity' signals or adverse events from its Good Laboratory Practices toxicology study in rabbits with its NT-CoV2-1 intranasal vaccine candidate against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest.

The favorable toxicology study results will help advance the pre-clinical work required for pursuing regulatory permission to begin human testing.

The development-stage company, with a special focus on infectious disease, said the result marks an important milestone in the progress of bringing an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to the market.

Earlier, Oragenics had published positive preclinical data of NT-CoV2-1 induced robust antigen-specific IgG and IgA titers in the blood and lungs of mice, and reduced viral load below the limit of detection in a hamster SARS-CoV-2 challenge model.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oragenics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.