24.10.2022 22:01:00
Oragenics to Participate in the 2022 BioFlorida Annual Conference
Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) ("Oragenics” or the "Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, announces its participation in the 2022 BioFlorida Annual Conference, being held November 2-4 in Miami.
Kim Murphy, President and CEO, will be participating on a panel titled "BioTrends: Learning from the Pandemic: The Fight Against Infectious Diseases” on Thursday, November 3 from 2:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Panel:
BioTrends: Learning from the Pandemic: The Fight Against Infectious Diseases
Date:
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:
2:05 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
Hyatt Regency Miami
Ms. Murphy will also be participating in BioFlorida’s one-on-one investor and business development meetings. Please contact LHA Investor Relations to schedule a meeting.
About Oragenics, Inc.
Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases, including those caused by coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NT-CoV2-1 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the NIH and the NRC with a focus on reducing viral transmission and offering a more patient-friendly intranasal administration. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against bacteria that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics. For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
