Oragin Foods Announces Notices of Default on Repayment of Convertible Debentures

ORAGIN Foods Inc. ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG) (OTC: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) announces that it has received Notices of Default (the "Notices”) from the holders of convertible debentures issued on October 25, 2019 (the "Debentures”), which matured on October 25th, 2022 (the "Maturity Date”).

The Company and the holders of the Debentures (the "Holders”) have been in discussions leading up to the Maturity Date, however the Holders provided the Notices yesterday evening. Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, the Company now has 10 business days, the last such day being November 10th, 2022 (the "Cure Period”), to remedy the default and, if the Company does not do so by the end of the Cure Period, at that point a technical event of default will have occurred. The Holders are unsecured creditors.

The Company intends to continue discussions with the Holders and is also continuing to evaluate options that would allow for the repayment of the Debentures.

About Oragin Foods Inc.

Oragin Foods Inc (TSXV: OG) (OTC: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) is a Canadian multi-pronged food company, where new and innovative food and beverage brands are developed, acquired, grown and commercialized through a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Division. The company also houses a Retail Division, which owns and operates one of Canada’s leading natural and organic food retailers, Organic Garage. For more information please visit the Oragin website at www.oragin.com

